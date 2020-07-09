All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 3129 Sahali Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
3129 Sahali Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

3129 Sahali Drive

3129 Sahali Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3129 Sahali Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful views of the Olympic Mountains and Bremerton Narrows off of the living room deck from large and bright 2 story condo. Entering from the carport the large master suite is on the left with in suite bathroom. The kitchen is off the hallway before walking into the bright and open living room. The living room features a fireplace and large windows to take in the view. Downstairs there is a large bonus room with the second bedroom, bathroom and laundry room, washer and dryer included. Off the bonus room is access to outside deck area for entertaining. Pets are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Sahali Drive have any available units?
3129 Sahali Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3129 Sahali Drive have?
Some of 3129 Sahali Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Sahali Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Sahali Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Sahali Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Sahali Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Sahali Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Sahali Drive offers parking.
Does 3129 Sahali Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Sahali Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Sahali Drive have a pool?
No, 3129 Sahali Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Sahali Drive have accessible units?
No, 3129 Sahali Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Sahali Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 Sahali Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 Sahali Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 Sahali Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBremerton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College