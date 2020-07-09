3129 Sahali Drive

Amenities

Beautiful views of the Olympic Mountains and Bremerton Narrows off of the living room deck from large and bright 2 story condo. Entering from the carport the large master suite is on the left with in suite bathroom. The kitchen is off the hallway before walking into the bright and open living room. The living room features a fireplace and large windows to take in the view. Downstairs there is a large bonus room with the second bedroom, bathroom and laundry room, washer and dryer included. Off the bonus room is access to outside deck area for entertaining. Pets are possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.



