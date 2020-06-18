All apartments in Bremerton
2726 Pine Road

2726 Pine Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Pine Road Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remolded 2 bedroom Duplex - Convenient 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with garage as the only shared wall!! Enter to the living room and walk through to the eat in kitchen. Back porch off of the kitchen as well as garage access with washer/dryer hook ups. Newly updated bathroom with tile and large bedrooms. Fully fenced back yard and large open side yard. Rent + $100 utility fee covers w/s.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5362945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Pine Road have any available units?
2726 Pine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2726 Pine Road have?
Some of 2726 Pine Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Pine Road currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Pine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Pine Road pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Pine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2726 Pine Road offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Pine Road offers parking.
Does 2726 Pine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Pine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Pine Road have a pool?
No, 2726 Pine Road does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Pine Road have accessible units?
No, 2726 Pine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Pine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Pine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Pine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 Pine Road does not have units with air conditioning.

