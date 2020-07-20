2712 East 16th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't be fooled by the square footage! The main level of consists of 955 square feet of open living and dining spaces, the adorable kitchen and both bedrooms and baths; an additional 725 square feet in the daylight basement features the gas log fireplace, bonus room, massive shelving units, and the washer and dryer hookups. Beautiful original hardwood floors, custom built-ins, and water views. The options for this space are endless. The attached one car garage, patio and small storage shed with fully fenced back and side yards. This is a no pet home. This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.