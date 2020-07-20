All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

2712 East 16th Street

2712 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2712 East 16th Street, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't be fooled by the square footage! The main level of consists of 955 square feet of open living and dining spaces, the adorable kitchen and both bedrooms and baths; an additional 725 square feet in the daylight basement features the gas log fireplace, bonus room, massive shelving units, and the washer and dryer hookups. Beautiful original hardwood floors, custom built-ins, and water views. The options for this space are endless. The attached one car garage, patio and small storage shed with fully fenced back and side yards. This is a no pet home. This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 East 16th Street have any available units?
2712 East 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2712 East 16th Street have?
Some of 2712 East 16th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2712 East 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 East 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2712 East 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2712 East 16th Street offers parking.
Does 2712 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 East 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 2712 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2712 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 2712 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 East 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 East 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
