Bremerton, WA
2641-B Stephenson Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2641-B Stephenson Ave.

2641 Stephenson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Stephenson Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Great Home Near Lions Field - This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has new carpet is cozy and clean. Located on a dead end and up against a greenbelt offers you privacy and a creek view from the deck. The garage is extra deep so you can park a car and have lots of area for storage. Master bedroom has a door directly into the bathroom. Small deck on the back. Water and sewer paid by owner. This is a no pet home. Close to Lion's Field Park, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, Olympic College and more, this home is a must see! This home will be managed by the owner after placement of tenants.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1875504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. have any available units?
2641-B Stephenson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. have?
Some of 2641-B Stephenson Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641-B Stephenson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2641-B Stephenson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641-B Stephenson Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2641-B Stephenson Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2641-B Stephenson Ave. offers parking.
Does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641-B Stephenson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. have a pool?
No, 2641-B Stephenson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2641-B Stephenson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641-B Stephenson Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2641-B Stephenson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641-B Stephenson Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
