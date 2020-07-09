2641-B Stephenson Ave.

Amenities
Great Home Near Lions Field - This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has new carpet is cozy and clean. Located on a dead end and up against a greenbelt offers you privacy and a creek view from the deck. The garage is extra deep so you can park a car and have lots of area for storage. Master bedroom has a door directly into the bathroom. Small deck on the back. Water and sewer paid by owner. This is a no pet home. Close to Lion's Field Park, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, Olympic College and more, this home is a must see! This home will be managed by the owner after placement of tenants.
Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
No Pets Allowed
