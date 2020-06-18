2632 Cascade Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Two bedroom, one bath home with fireplace, vaulted cveiling, skylights and view of Mt. Rainier. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher and stackable Washer/Dryer. Two reserved parking spots, all in the wonderful Manette neighborhood of East Bremerton near Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, shipyard and ferries.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 960 sq. ft. house offers a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights and view of Mt. Rainer. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher and stackable Washer/Dryer. Two reserved parking spots, all in the wonderful Manette neighborhood of East Bremerton near Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, shipyad and ferries.