Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2632 Cascade Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:44 AM

2632 Cascade Trail

2632 Cascade Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Cascade Trail, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Two bedroom, one bath home with fireplace, vaulted cveiling, skylights and view of Mt. Rainier. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher and stackable Washer/Dryer. Two reserved parking spots, all in the wonderful Manette neighborhood of East Bremerton near Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, shipyard and ferries.
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 960 sq. ft. house offers a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights and view of Mt. Rainer. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher and stackable Washer/Dryer. Two reserved parking spots, all in the wonderful Manette neighborhood of East Bremerton near Naval Base Kitsap - Bremerton, shipyad and ferries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Cascade Trail have any available units?
2632 Cascade Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2632 Cascade Trail have?
Some of 2632 Cascade Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Cascade Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Cascade Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Cascade Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2632 Cascade Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2632 Cascade Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Cascade Trail offers parking.
Does 2632 Cascade Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 Cascade Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Cascade Trail have a pool?
No, 2632 Cascade Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Cascade Trail have accessible units?
No, 2632 Cascade Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Cascade Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 Cascade Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Cascade Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 Cascade Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
