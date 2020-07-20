All apartments in Bremerton
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2505 13th St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

2505 13th St

2505 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2505 13th Street, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
City of Bremerton Beauty!
Situated on a sunny corner lot close to schools, grocery, bus route,PSNS, Navy Base and Ferry Terminal. Home features mahogany trim and doors throughout, 2 generously sized bedrooms, a partially completed basement that could serve as a 3rd bedroom and a coveted garage in the City of Bremerton! Animals under 20 lbs with $600 additional refundable security deposit. Please see animal rules and regs on our website www.penppm.com, submit ID/DL to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 13th St have any available units?
2505 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2505 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
2505 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 2505 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2505 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 2505 13th St offers parking.
Does 2505 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 13th St have a pool?
No, 2505 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 2505 13th St have accessible units?
No, 2505 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
