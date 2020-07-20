2505 13th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities garage

City of Bremerton Beauty!

Situated on a sunny corner lot close to schools, grocery, bus route,PSNS, Navy Base and Ferry Terminal. Home features mahogany trim and doors throughout, 2 generously sized bedrooms, a partially completed basement that could serve as a 3rd bedroom and a coveted garage in the City of Bremerton! Animals under 20 lbs with $600 additional refundable security deposit. Please see animal rules and regs on our website www.penppm.com, submit ID/DL to schedule a showing.