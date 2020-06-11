Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton. Minutes from everything, this large level lot with fully fenced back yard features a gardening shed and covered patio! Step inside to beautiful hardwood floors throughout; the large living room with cozy wood burning fireplace is flooded with natural light, and the cozy kitchen with fridge, electric range/oven, and beautiful tile counter tops is super cute & functional. Three good sized bedrooms and a full bath in the hall features beautiful subway tile. Off street parking. Utility area with washer and dryer hookups; if washer & dryer are present in home, they are not to be considered owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired or replaced if they cease to function. They will however be removed. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Oil forced air heating, and on city water and sewer. Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. . Dogs under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.



No Cats Allowed



