Bremerton, WA
2423 Veldee Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2423 Veldee Ave

2423 Veldee Avenue · (425) 678-3510 ext. 1050
Location

2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2423 Veldee Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton. Minutes from everything, this large level lot with fully fenced back yard features a gardening shed and covered patio! Step inside to beautiful hardwood floors throughout; the large living room with cozy wood burning fireplace is flooded with natural light, and the cozy kitchen with fridge, electric range/oven, and beautiful tile counter tops is super cute & functional. Three good sized bedrooms and a full bath in the hall features beautiful subway tile. Off street parking. Utility area with washer and dryer hookups; if washer & dryer are present in home, they are not to be considered owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired or replaced if they cease to function. They will however be removed. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Oil forced air heating, and on city water and sewer. Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. . Dogs under 20lbs negotiable with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.

To check out all our available rentals or to schedule a showing today visit our website at www.lcpmwa.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3781692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Veldee Ave have any available units?
2423 Veldee Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2423 Veldee Ave have?
Some of 2423 Veldee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 Veldee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Veldee Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Veldee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 Veldee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2423 Veldee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2423 Veldee Ave does offer parking.
Does 2423 Veldee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 Veldee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Veldee Ave have a pool?
No, 2423 Veldee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2423 Veldee Ave have accessible units?
No, 2423 Veldee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Veldee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 Veldee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 Veldee Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2423 Veldee Ave has units with air conditioning.
