in unit laundry parking recently renovated

2407 19th St Available 02/14/20 Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex! - Welcome home! This property is what you have been looking for! Recently and beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with off street parking and a washer/dryer in unit! This duplex sits less than one block from a waterfront park, is on a main bus line and just minutes from the shipyard, hospital and college. Newer appliances, paint, cabinets and flooring. Come see this cozy unit, this property won't last long. Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule your viewing appointment today!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Unit is occupied, please DO NOT disturb the current tenants



No Pets Allowed



