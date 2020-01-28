All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2407 19th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2407 19th St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

2407 19th St

2407 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2407 19th Street, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2407 19th St Available 02/14/20 Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex! - Welcome home! This property is what you have been looking for! Recently and beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with off street parking and a washer/dryer in unit! This duplex sits less than one block from a waterfront park, is on a main bus line and just minutes from the shipyard, hospital and college. Newer appliances, paint, cabinets and flooring. Come see this cozy unit, this property won't last long. Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule your viewing appointment today!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*Unit is occupied, please DO NOT disturb the current tenants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2684130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 19th St have any available units?
2407 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2407 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
2407 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 19th St pet-friendly?
No, 2407 19th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2407 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 2407 19th St does offer parking.
Does 2407 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 19th St have a pool?
No, 2407 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 2407 19th St have accessible units?
No, 2407 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College