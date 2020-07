Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom Bremerton home,

offers old charm with modern comforts. You will love the open floor plan with new kitchen cupboards, counters, appliances and fixtures. Spacious Bedrooms with lots of closet space. Lovely white picket fence surrounds the yard. Home is on a large corner lot and has a 2 car garage. No pets. No Smoking in the home. Please contact Kim to schedule a viewing.