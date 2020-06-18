All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2172 SW Nautical Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2172 SW Nautical Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:39 AM

2172 SW Nautical Street

2172 SW Nautical St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2172 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Like New 4bed/ 3 full bath home in fantastic central location. Min from the Bremerton Ferry, Silverdale and Port Orchard. Main floor full bath, den, open concept kitchen/living with granite counters and large pantry. Upstairs features a loft, Master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet, 3 additional large bedrooms with walk in closets and full bath with double vanity. Covered patio and fully fenced back yard. 2 car attached garage and located in cul-de-sac. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with screening, deposit and pet rent. Security dep $2500, $200 non-refundable fee.

To schedule a showing visit www.nwphl.managebuilding.com or call 360-746-6669.

Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.

We do not accept Comprehensive Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 SW Nautical Street have any available units?
2172 SW Nautical Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2172 SW Nautical Street have?
Some of 2172 SW Nautical Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 SW Nautical Street currently offering any rent specials?
2172 SW Nautical Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 SW Nautical Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2172 SW Nautical Street is pet friendly.
Does 2172 SW Nautical Street offer parking?
Yes, 2172 SW Nautical Street offers parking.
Does 2172 SW Nautical Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 SW Nautical Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 SW Nautical Street have a pool?
No, 2172 SW Nautical Street does not have a pool.
Does 2172 SW Nautical Street have accessible units?
No, 2172 SW Nautical Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 SW Nautical Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2172 SW Nautical Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 SW Nautical Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2172 SW Nautical Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College