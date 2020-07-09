2125/2127 4th Street - 2125

Amenities
Completely updated 1 bed 1 bath close to ferries and downtown Bremerton. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and full bath. New windows let a ton of light in. Washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking.
$1100 security dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $48/adult screening. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit and screening. View our pet policy on our website. 2 pet max.
To schedule a showing call our automated leasing line at 360-746-6669 or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/nwpremierhomesland
We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.