Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

2125/2127 4th Street - 2125

2125 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2125 4th Street, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated 1 bed 1 bath close to ferries and downtown Bremerton. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and full bath. New windows let a ton of light in. Washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking.

$1100 security dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $48/adult screening. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit and screening. View our pet policy on our website. 2 pet max.

To schedule a showing call our automated leasing line at 360-746-6669 or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/nwpremierhomesland

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 have any available units?
2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 have?
Some of 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 currently offering any rent specials?
2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 is pet friendly.
Does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 offer parking?
Yes, 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 offers parking.
Does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 have a pool?
No, 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 does not have a pool.
Does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 have accessible units?
No, 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 does not have accessible units.
Does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125/2127 4th Street - 2125 does not have units with air conditioning.
