Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2110 7th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2110 7th Street
2110 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2110 7th Street, Bremerton, WA 98312
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom - Central to Everything - Property Id: 49310
Great Location! Just a few blocks from the Naval Base and Shipyard. Short distance to the Seattle Ferry. Quiet neighborhood. Just remodeled!
Contact us for more details and to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49310
Property Id 49310
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5602064)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2110 7th Street have any available units?
2110 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bremerton, WA
.
What amenities does 2110 7th Street have?
Some of 2110 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2110 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2110 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bremerton
.
Does 2110 7th Street offer parking?
No, 2110 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2110 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2110 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2110 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
