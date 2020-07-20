Amenities
2008 Perry Avenue Available 06/05/19 2 Bedroom Manette Home! - Manette home with Olympic Mountain and peek-a-boo water view. Living room, kitchen with eating area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with laundry shoot. Partially finished basement area with washer/dryer, bonus room and lots of storage. 1-car garage and extra off-street parking. Nice size yard. Dog considered on case by case basis with additional security deposit. No cats. Available early June. Tenant Liability Insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
