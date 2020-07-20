All apartments in Bremerton
2008 Perry Avenue

2008 Perry Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Perry Ave NE, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2008 Perry Avenue Available 06/05/19 2 Bedroom Manette Home! - Manette home with Olympic Mountain and peek-a-boo water view. Living room, kitchen with eating area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with laundry shoot. Partially finished basement area with washer/dryer, bonus room and lots of storage. 1-car garage and extra off-street parking. Nice size yard. Dog considered on case by case basis with additional security deposit. No cats. Available early June. Tenant Liability Insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Perry Avenue have any available units?
2008 Perry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2008 Perry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Perry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Perry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Perry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Perry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Perry Avenue offers parking.
Does 2008 Perry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Perry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Perry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2008 Perry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Perry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2008 Perry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Perry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Perry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Perry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Perry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
