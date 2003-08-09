All apartments in Bremerton
2003 8th Street
2003 8th Street

2003 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2003 8th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and cute this 1 and 1/2 story West Bremerton home is loaded with charm. The main floor features the kitchen, eating area, bathroom and 2 bedrooms while the entire upstairs is the 3rd bedroom. Downstairs is an unfinished basement offering tons of storage plus a one car garage. Hand troweled ceilings and arched doorways make this little gem a must see! Close to Parks and schools. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

