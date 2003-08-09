2003 8th Street

Amenities

Spacious and cute this 1 and 1/2 story West Bremerton home is loaded with charm. The main floor features the kitchen, eating area, bathroom and 2 bedrooms while the entire upstairs is the 3rd bedroom. Downstairs is an unfinished basement offering tons of storage plus a one car garage. Hand troweled ceilings and arched doorways make this little gem a must see! Close to Parks and schools. This is a no pet home.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

