Bremerton, WA
1909 Gregory Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

1909 Gregory Way

1909 Gregory Way · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Gregory Way, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom brick home in West Bremerton - Short distance to PSNS - Gas forced heat and wood burning fireplace - Lots of storage - Owner pays for water/sewer - No smoking and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Gregory Way have any available units?
1909 Gregory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1909 Gregory Way currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Gregory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Gregory Way pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Gregory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1909 Gregory Way offer parking?
No, 1909 Gregory Way does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Gregory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Gregory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Gregory Way have a pool?
No, 1909 Gregory Way does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Gregory Way have accessible units?
No, 1909 Gregory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Gregory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Gregory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Gregory Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Gregory Way does not have units with air conditioning.
