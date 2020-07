Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking carpet

Fresh New Look- Lower Level 1 Bedroom Unit - Freshly redone lower level 1 bedroom. Enter from the covered patio area to the living room. Like new bathroom, kitchen and bedroom. Brand new carpet, flooring, and paint. Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Available now. No smoking and no pets please. Parking above unit- street side of Rocky Point. Tenants responsible for electric, garbage and yard care.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4572330)