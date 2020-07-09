All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A

1813 Rocky Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Rocky Point Road, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A Available 06/01/20 Rocky Point Home - Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex situated close to downtown Bremerton. 2 bedrooms up stairs and 1 bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Hardwood floors throughout offer class and warmth. Large living room with built in cabinets offer plenty of storage. Private washer and dryer hook ups down stairs along with extra storage area. Large deck off the living room at the back of the home allows for entertaining. Pets are negotiable.

(RLNE5779531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A have any available units?
1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A have?
Some of 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Rocky Point Rd NW Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

