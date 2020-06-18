All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
1735 Park Ave B-302
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

1735 Park Ave B-302

1735 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Condo with a view in Bremerton. - Beautiful view from this large top floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit! Granite counters throughout and plenty of nice maple cabinets in the kitchen and dining room. Gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room overlooking the view. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer and tons of storage space. Water, sewer, gas (services fireplace only) and trash are included in rent. Very convenient to Olympic College, Evergreen Park, Ferries and more. No pets. Available now.

(RLNE3390109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Park Ave B-302 have any available units?
1735 Park Ave B-302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1735 Park Ave B-302 currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Park Ave B-302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Park Ave B-302 pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Park Ave B-302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1735 Park Ave B-302 offer parking?
No, 1735 Park Ave B-302 does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Park Ave B-302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Park Ave B-302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Park Ave B-302 have a pool?
No, 1735 Park Ave B-302 does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Park Ave B-302 have accessible units?
No, 1735 Park Ave B-302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Park Ave B-302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Park Ave B-302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Park Ave B-302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Park Ave B-302 does not have units with air conditioning.
