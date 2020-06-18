All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:06 AM

1732 North Cambrian Avenue

Location

1732 Cambrian Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained spacious 4 bedroom home with master and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Daylight basement boasts a large Family room, laundry room (which includes washer and dryer units) extra bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Attached garage and fruit trees, with divided fenced yard space. Alley access to driveway and garage. Close to shopping. Great location, easy access to PSNS and Seattle ferry. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 North Cambrian Avenue have any available units?
1732 North Cambrian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1732 North Cambrian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1732 North Cambrian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 North Cambrian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1732 North Cambrian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1732 North Cambrian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1732 North Cambrian Avenue offers parking.
Does 1732 North Cambrian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 North Cambrian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 North Cambrian Avenue have a pool?
No, 1732 North Cambrian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1732 North Cambrian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1732 North Cambrian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 North Cambrian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 North Cambrian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 North Cambrian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 North Cambrian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
