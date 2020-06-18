1732 North Cambrian Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained spacious 4 bedroom home with master and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Daylight basement boasts a large Family room, laundry room (which includes washer and dryer units) extra bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. Attached garage and fruit trees, with divided fenced yard space. Alley access to driveway and garage. Close to shopping. Great location, easy access to PSNS and Seattle ferry. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.