Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1701 Pitt Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

1701 Pitt Avenue

1701 Pitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Pitt Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Manette Home Close to Ferry - This three bedroom 1.5 bath is newly renovated and features new carpeting, updated fixtures, appliances and features through out. Large back deck has plenty of room for afternoon barbecues and has view of water and Olympics. Home has detached garage and ample parking in driveway and on street. Tenant liability and insurance required, please contact Crystal Avery for an appointment.

Crystal Avery
CrystalAvery@Windermere.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5119601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Pitt Avenue have any available units?
1701 Pitt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1701 Pitt Avenue have?
Some of 1701 Pitt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Pitt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Pitt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Pitt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Pitt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1701 Pitt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Pitt Avenue offers parking.
Does 1701 Pitt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Pitt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Pitt Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 Pitt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Pitt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 Pitt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Pitt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Pitt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Pitt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Pitt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
