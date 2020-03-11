1700 15th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Gem on 15th Street - This is your dream come true! This home is newly remodeled, 1600 sq ft (not including basement), excellently clean, completely fenced on all sides, 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, storage shed in back yard, updated finishings, single car garage in basement with extra storage and washer/dryer hookups, close to schools and PSNS, on bus line. Pets 40lbs or under welcome with additional $500 security deposit. This is a must see, please call Geri at (360) 662-8870.



(RLNE5098603)