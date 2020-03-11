All apartments in Bremerton
1700 15th Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1700 15th Street

1700 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 15th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Gem on 15th Street - This is your dream come true! This home is newly remodeled, 1600 sq ft (not including basement), excellently clean, completely fenced on all sides, 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, storage shed in back yard, updated finishings, single car garage in basement with extra storage and washer/dryer hookups, close to schools and PSNS, on bus line. Pets 40lbs or under welcome with additional $500 security deposit. This is a must see, please call Geri at (360) 662-8870.

(RLNE5098603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 15th Street have any available units?
1700 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1700 15th Street have?
Some of 1700 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1700 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1700 15th Street offers parking.
Does 1700 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1700 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
