Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1431 Burwell Street

1431 Burwell Street · (360) 698-4026
Location

1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1431 Burwell Street · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2799 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout. Upper level has 1 large master bedroom with his & hers closets and large master bathroom. Additionally there is a bonus room on the upper level that is large enough to be another bedroom. Main level is spacious with hardwood floors, large dining room and updated kitchen. There is 1 bedroom on the main floor and a full bathroom. Lower level has 1 bedroom, bonus room and a bathroom, access to one car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Home has oil heat and it is the tenants responsibility to fill the tank. (IP & KM)

To qualify, you must have an income of 3x the monthly rent, have good credit and good rental history.

Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE4693849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

