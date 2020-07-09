All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 143 North Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
143 North Lafayette Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

143 North Lafayette Avenue

143 Lafayette Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

143 Lafayette Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 2+ bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. Downstairs includes both a den and a living room that features a corner fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to a patio and backs onto the woods of Forest Ridge Park. Kitchen features Hickory cabinetry, large pantry, all stainless appliances including a gas range. Both bedrooms are upstairs each with their own bathrooms and spacious closets. One bathroom features a large over sized shower and the other has a full size tub. Two car garage and laundry area off the kitchen complete this very appealing home. Close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and highway access, this home is a must see.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 North Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
143 North Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 143 North Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 143 North Lafayette Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 North Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 North Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 North Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 143 North Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 143 North Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 143 North Lafayette Avenue offers parking.
Does 143 North Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 North Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 North Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 143 North Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 143 North Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 North Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 North Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 North Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 North Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 North Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College