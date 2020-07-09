143 North Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 2+ bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. Downstairs includes both a den and a living room that features a corner fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to a patio and backs onto the woods of Forest Ridge Park. Kitchen features Hickory cabinetry, large pantry, all stainless appliances including a gas range. Both bedrooms are upstairs each with their own bathrooms and spacious closets. One bathroom features a large over sized shower and the other has a full size tub. Two car garage and laundry area off the kitchen complete this very appealing home. Close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and highway access, this home is a must see.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.