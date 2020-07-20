1334 Ivy Rd unit B

Amenities

Cute as a button Studio with outdoor space. - Enjoy this little studio that offers a single house structure with updated bathroom, access to washer / dryer in larger home, 1 off street parking spot assigned, yard space, newer carpet, stove, refrigerator and full size hot water heater. Additional items of furniture can be supplied to the unit upon request and will be charged an additional $200 deposit for use. This unit has a monthly $50.00 utility fee for water/sewer/trash and power (as long as power does not exceed average use otherwise tenant would be liable to pay the difference). A little gem close to bus lines, restaurants and shopping. Deposit is $995.00 and you will need an appointment to view. SORRY, NO PETS PLEASE. (MT,CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5009867)