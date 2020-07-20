All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

1334 Ivy Rd unit B

1334 Ivy Road · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Ivy Road, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute as a button Studio with outdoor space. - Enjoy this little studio that offers a single house structure with updated bathroom, access to washer / dryer in larger home, 1 off street parking spot assigned, yard space, newer carpet, stove, refrigerator and full size hot water heater. Additional items of furniture can be supplied to the unit upon request and will be charged an additional $200 deposit for use. This unit has a monthly $50.00 utility fee for water/sewer/trash and power (as long as power does not exceed average use otherwise tenant would be liable to pay the difference). A little gem close to bus lines, restaurants and shopping. Deposit is $995.00 and you will need an appointment to view. SORRY, NO PETS PLEASE. (MT,CN)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B have any available units?
1334 Ivy Rd unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B have?
Some of 1334 Ivy Rd unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Ivy Rd unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Ivy Rd unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Ivy Rd unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1334 Ivy Rd unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Ivy Rd unit B offers parking.
Does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 Ivy Rd unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B have a pool?
No, 1334 Ivy Rd unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B have accessible units?
No, 1334 Ivy Rd unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Ivy Rd unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 Ivy Rd unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 Ivy Rd unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
