Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1311 Victoria Ave.

1311 Victoria Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Victoria Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1311 Victoria Ave. Available 06/22/20 PENDING APPLICATION - Cute and cozy home offers 1bdr 1bth, off-street parking, large yard, claw foot tub, ceiling fan in living room, vinyl windows, stackable washer and dryer included, Close to PSNS, Ferry, Downtown Bremerton and Olympic college. Affordable rent..A MUST SEE!!! Small pet neg. Additional deposit will be required of $500 for a pet if approved. Owner pays majority of water and sewer based on average use, if use exceeds average tenant will be required to pay the difference. Tenant is required to pay a monthly water / sewer fee of $50. House is currently occupied and all showings must be scheduled with agent and tenants. (MT, JM)

(RLNE4022998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Victoria Ave. have any available units?
1311 Victoria Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1311 Victoria Ave. have?
Some of 1311 Victoria Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Victoria Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Victoria Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Victoria Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Victoria Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Victoria Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Victoria Ave. offers parking.
Does 1311 Victoria Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Victoria Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Victoria Ave. have a pool?
No, 1311 Victoria Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Victoria Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1311 Victoria Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Victoria Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Victoria Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Victoria Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Victoria Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
