1311 Victoria Ave. Available 06/22/20 PENDING APPLICATION - Cute and cozy home offers 1bdr 1bth, off-street parking, large yard, claw foot tub, ceiling fan in living room, vinyl windows, stackable washer and dryer included, Close to PSNS, Ferry, Downtown Bremerton and Olympic college. Affordable rent..A MUST SEE!!! Small pet neg. Additional deposit will be required of $500 for a pet if approved. Owner pays majority of water and sewer based on average use, if use exceeds average tenant will be required to pay the difference. Tenant is required to pay a monthly water / sewer fee of $50. House is currently occupied and all showings must be scheduled with agent and tenants. (MT, JM)



(RLNE4022998)