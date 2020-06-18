123 Acorn St

Amenities

One Bedroom Cottage Duplex in Sheridan Park - Wonderfully crisp new everything in this cottage duplex. One bed and one full bath. Electric zonal heating, storage and washer/dryer hood ups in the utility room off of the kitchen. Driveway for at least one vehicle and street parking. Moderate deck overlooks shared back yard and partial view of the sound in front of Lions Field and Marina. Bedroom shares the view of the deck. Built in shelves and storage. Additional $100 covers water/sewer. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



