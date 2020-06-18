All apartments in Bremerton
123 Acorn St
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:14 AM

123 Acorn St

123 Acorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 Acorn Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One Bedroom Cottage Duplex in Sheridan Park - Wonderfully crisp new everything in this cottage duplex. One bed and one full bath. Electric zonal heating, storage and washer/dryer hood ups in the utility room off of the kitchen. Driveway for at least one vehicle and street parking. Moderate deck overlooks shared back yard and partial view of the sound in front of Lions Field and Marina. Bedroom shares the view of the deck. Built in shelves and storage. Additional $100 covers water/sewer. Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4578486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Acorn St have any available units?
123 Acorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 123 Acorn St currently offering any rent specials?
123 Acorn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Acorn St pet-friendly?
No, 123 Acorn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 123 Acorn St offer parking?
No, 123 Acorn St does not offer parking.
Does 123 Acorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Acorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Acorn St have a pool?
No, 123 Acorn St does not have a pool.
Does 123 Acorn St have accessible units?
No, 123 Acorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Acorn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Acorn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Acorn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Acorn St does not have units with air conditioning.
