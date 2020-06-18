All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1206 McKenzie Avenue

1206 Mc Kenzie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Mc Kenzie Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Craftsman Home - Move in Now - This home is full of character with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths located close to OC, PSNS, Ferry, Park, Downtown and bus-line. Restored and very well cared for Craftsman-style home featuring hardwood floors, beautiful woodwork, newer appliances including washer/dryer. The basement is partially finished with 3 additional utility/storage rooms, one car manual garage too. Basement is perfect for your home gym, hobby/sewing room or more. No smoking/vaping. No Pets. Tenant must carry liability insurance and is responsible for all utilities and grounds care. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Must view home prior to applying.
Dawn Clay 360-271-1895

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4086463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 McKenzie Avenue have any available units?
1206 McKenzie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1206 McKenzie Avenue have?
Some of 1206 McKenzie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 McKenzie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1206 McKenzie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 McKenzie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1206 McKenzie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1206 McKenzie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1206 McKenzie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1206 McKenzie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 McKenzie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 McKenzie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1206 McKenzie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1206 McKenzie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1206 McKenzie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 McKenzie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 McKenzie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 McKenzie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 McKenzie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

