All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1120 Pennsylvania Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1120 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1120 Pennsylvania Ave

1120 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1120 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Cute Remodeled 2 Bedroom With Garage! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

You won't want to miss this 2 bedroom completely remodeled craftsman cottage in Bremerton! Inside you'll find beautiful bamboo flooring, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinetry and lighting! Detached garage with fenced in yard and small back patio. Pets allowed but pet fee is non-refundable. Close to transit, ferry, schools, college & shipyard! Contact Paramount Property Management today! You'll be glad you did!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

(RLNE4570697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1120 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1120 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave offers parking.
Does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College