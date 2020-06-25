Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1117 Pacific Ave Unit A Available 10/14/19 Tiny Home- Tiny Price! - *PENDING APPLICATION*



Studio style living in Bremerton! Kitchen, bathroom, living space. All you need wrapped up into one "tiny home". Whether you're looking for inexpensive living, downsizing, convenient location- this could be the home for you. This unit is the front side of a duplex, located just off of Pacific Ave. Street parking and owner pays water/sewer/garbage, the only utility you cover is electric. For more information contact Paramount Property Management Group.



**Home is occupied. Please do not disturb tenants**



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2979169)