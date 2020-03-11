1107 Sidney Avenue

Amenities

Spacious living in great location; Bremerton 3+ bedroom 2 Bath home features updated flooring throughout, newer interior paint and lots of storage space! Large living room features wood burning stove to help with those cooler evenings. Kitchen offers lots of natural lighting and breakfast nook. Large unfinished basement provides lots of storage options. Master bedroom is upstairs with full bathroom, walk-in closet and bonus area. Backyard is fully fenced. Detached garage with carport and ample off street parking in large driveway. Home has oil forced air furnace for heating. This home is conveniently located close to Naval Base Kitsap, schools, shopping, bus routes and Bremerton Ferry Terminal. Small pets may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call to schedule a viewing today!



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 3/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.