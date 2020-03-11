All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated February 26 2020 at 10:09 PM

1107 Sidney Avenue

1107 Sidney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Sidney Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Spacious living in great location; Bremerton 3+ bedroom 2 Bath home features updated flooring throughout, newer interior paint and lots of storage space! Large living room features wood burning stove to help with those cooler evenings. Kitchen offers lots of natural lighting and breakfast nook. Large unfinished basement provides lots of storage options. Master bedroom is upstairs with full bathroom, walk-in closet and bonus area. Backyard is fully fenced. Detached garage with carport and ample off street parking in large driveway. Home has oil forced air furnace for heating. This home is conveniently located close to Naval Base Kitsap, schools, shopping, bus routes and Bremerton Ferry Terminal. Small pets may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call to schedule a viewing today!

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 3/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Sidney Avenue have any available units?
1107 Sidney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1107 Sidney Avenue have?
Some of 1107 Sidney Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Sidney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Sidney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Sidney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Sidney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Sidney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Sidney Avenue offers parking.
Does 1107 Sidney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Sidney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Sidney Avenue have a pool?
No, 1107 Sidney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Sidney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1107 Sidney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Sidney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Sidney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Sidney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Sidney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

