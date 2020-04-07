All apartments in Bremerton
1101 High Ave
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1101 High Ave

1101 High Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1101 High Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pending application~ - Centrally located 2BR 1BA house With Loft & Office
Don't miss this adorable home that has old-world charm and modern conveniences and is conveniently located on the corner of High Ave and 11th St in Bremerton. The main level includes 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, plus a large kitchen and living room. Upstairs features a large loft area that can be used for all sorts of purposes--just bring your imagination. The basement level has tons of storage space and laundry hookups plus a large office or family room. There's also a one-car garage plus off-street parking for 3 vehicles and a partially fenced yard.

No smoking. Pets negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See application disclosure for more info.

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.
$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.

Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE3532577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 High Ave have any available units?
1101 High Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1101 High Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1101 High Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 High Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1101 High Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1101 High Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1101 High Ave offers parking.
Does 1101 High Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 High Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 High Ave have a pool?
No, 1101 High Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1101 High Ave have accessible units?
No, 1101 High Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 High Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 High Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 High Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 High Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

