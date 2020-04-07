1101 High Ave

Amenities

Pending application~ - Centrally located 2BR 1BA house With Loft & Office

Don't miss this adorable home that has old-world charm and modern conveniences and is conveniently located on the corner of High Ave and 11th St in Bremerton. The main level includes 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, plus a large kitchen and living room. Upstairs features a large loft area that can be used for all sorts of purposes--just bring your imagination. The basement level has tons of storage space and laundry hookups plus a large office or family room. There's also a one-car garage plus off-street parking for 3 vehicles and a partially fenced yard.



No smoking. Pets negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See application disclosure for more info.



Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.

$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.



Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.



