1101 High Ave

Amenities
Pending application~ - Centrally located 2BR 1BA house With Loft & Office
Don't miss this adorable home that has old-world charm and modern conveniences and is conveniently located on the corner of High Ave and 11th St in Bremerton. The main level includes 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, plus a large kitchen and living room. Upstairs features a large loft area that can be used for all sorts of purposes--just bring your imagination. The basement level has tons of storage space and laundry hookups plus a large office or family room. There's also a one-car garage plus off-street parking for 3 vehicles and a partially fenced yard.
No smoking. Pets negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See application disclosure for more info.
Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.
$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.
(RLNE3532577)