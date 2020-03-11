All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1055 Chestnut St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1055 Chestnut St Unit B
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1055 Chestnut St Unit B

1055 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1055 Chestnut Street, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently Located unit in E Bremerton - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit duplex is close to the local bus line. Easy access to Bremerton ferry, PSNS, and Bremerton hospital. Modern interior with gas cook top stove and stainless steel fridge. Washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking. Owner pays water/sewer & gas. Tenant pays all other utilities. No smoking/ No pets. Available 12/2/19. Must schedule showings 24 hours in advance. Call for more info (IP& KM).

Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5342705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B have any available units?
1055 Chestnut St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B have?
Some of 1055 Chestnut St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Chestnut St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Chestnut St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Chestnut St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Chestnut St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Chestnut St Unit B offers parking.
Does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 Chestnut St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1055 Chestnut St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1055 Chestnut St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Chestnut St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Chestnut St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Chestnut St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College