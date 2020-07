Amenities

1023 5th Street Available 12/01/19 Blocks from PSNS, 2 bedroom 1 bath - Main unit in a triplex just blocks from PSNS, Seattle Ferry & Olympic College. Laminate flooring throughout. 2 bedroom and full bath. Large living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with additional storage. Coin-Op laundry in secured room for tenants use only. No assigned parking. No pets please. $75 a month fee covers water/sewer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5240803)