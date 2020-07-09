1015 Sedonia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Manette Home - This 2018 built home will not last long. Located in Manette at The Ridge, a new development close to Seattle ferry, naval bases, YMCA and more. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a bonus/loft room on the upper level.

There is a spacious garage and a smaller yard for easy maintenance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit per pet. Tenant must carry liability insurance. All candidates must use property management application process. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must view home prior to submitting an application.

Application is online at windermereforrent.com.



Dawn Clay

360-271-1895

DawnClay@Windermere.com



(RLNE4555495)