Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1015 Sedonia Street

1015 Sedonia St
Location

1015 Sedonia St, Bremerton, WA 98310
East Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Manette Home - This 2018 built home will not last long. Located in Manette at The Ridge, a new development close to Seattle ferry, naval bases, YMCA and more. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a bonus/loft room on the upper level.
There is a spacious garage and a smaller yard for easy maintenance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit per pet. Tenant must carry liability insurance. All candidates must use property management application process. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must view home prior to submitting an application.
Application is online at windermereforrent.com.

Dawn Clay
360-271-1895
DawnClay@Windermere.com

(RLNE4555495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Sedonia Street have any available units?
1015 Sedonia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1015 Sedonia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Sedonia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Sedonia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Sedonia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Sedonia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Sedonia Street offers parking.
Does 1015 Sedonia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Sedonia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Sedonia Street have a pool?
No, 1015 Sedonia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Sedonia Street have accessible units?
No, 1015 Sedonia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Sedonia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Sedonia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Sedonia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Sedonia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
