1010 Perry Ave #303

Water View of Dyes Inlet! Water/Sewer Included! $200 OFF First Months Rent! - $200 OFF First Months Rent SPECIAL! Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this cute unit in Manette! Gorgeous and relaxing views of Dyes Inlet, the waterfront, Olympic Mountains and Bremerton. Only a few minutes drive to the ferry and within walking distance of the little shops and restaurants/activities in the heart of Manette! Well maintained and managed building, with one reserved parking spot and street parking. Great space with large double bedroom closet and long bathroom. Stack-able washer and dryer included and private balcony with great views for the sunrise/sunset and more storage! Water and Sewer included!! Contact Paramount Property Management today to find out more and to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

**3rd floor unit!



No Pets Allowed



