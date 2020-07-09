All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1010 Perry Ave #303

1010 Perry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Perry Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Water View of Dyes Inlet! Water/Sewer Included! $200 OFF First Months Rent! - $200 OFF First Months Rent SPECIAL! Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this cute unit in Manette! Gorgeous and relaxing views of Dyes Inlet, the waterfront, Olympic Mountains and Bremerton. Only a few minutes drive to the ferry and within walking distance of the little shops and restaurants/activities in the heart of Manette! Well maintained and managed building, with one reserved parking spot and street parking. Great space with large double bedroom closet and long bathroom. Stack-able washer and dryer included and private balcony with great views for the sunrise/sunset and more storage! Water and Sewer included!! Contact Paramount Property Management today to find out more and to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**3rd floor unit!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Perry Ave #303 have any available units?
1010 Perry Ave #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1010 Perry Ave #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Perry Ave #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Perry Ave #303 pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Perry Ave #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1010 Perry Ave #303 offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Perry Ave #303 offers parking.
Does 1010 Perry Ave #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Perry Ave #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Perry Ave #303 have a pool?
No, 1010 Perry Ave #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Perry Ave #303 have accessible units?
No, 1010 Perry Ave #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Perry Ave #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Perry Ave #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Perry Ave #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Perry Ave #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
