All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
17426 Bothell Way NE #A301
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

17426 Bothell Way NE #A301

17426 Bothell Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17426 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bath Bothell Condo! Great location, Great Community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom/1.75 bath + Den, located on the Sammamish River, with direct access to the Burke Gilman and Sammamish River Trail. Hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, views of the ridge and the river. Bright and sunny corner unit. Nicely updated kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. A chefs dream! Cozy fireplace in living room. Master suite features large soaking tub, shower & walk-in closet. Generous-sized guest bedroom plus 2nd full bath. Separate den would make a great office too. Washer/dryer included. 2 reserved parking spaces in controlled access garage. Secure canoe/kayak storage. Renters insurance required.

COMMUNITY NAME: Riverfront Landing
YEAR BUILT: 199

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Pool | Community Playground | Exercise Room | Basketball Court

SCHOOLS
Elementary: West Hill | Middle/Jr High: Canyon park | High: Bothell

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 Reserved Spaces in Common Garage

HEATING
Electric Wall Units

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2350.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY No Pets

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
You can apply here

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 have any available units?
17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 have?
Some of 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 currently offering any rent specials?
17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 is pet friendly.
Does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 offer parking?
Yes, 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 offers parking.
Does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 have a pool?
Yes, 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 has a pool.
Does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 have accessible units?
Yes, 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 has accessible units.
Does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus