Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accessible basketball court gym parking playground pool garage

17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bath Bothell Condo! Great location, Great Community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom/1.75 bath + Den, located on the Sammamish River, with direct access to the Burke Gilman and Sammamish River Trail. Hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, views of the ridge and the river. Bright and sunny corner unit. Nicely updated kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. A chefs dream! Cozy fireplace in living room. Master suite features large soaking tub, shower & walk-in closet. Generous-sized guest bedroom plus 2nd full bath. Separate den would make a great office too. Washer/dryer included. 2 reserved parking spaces in controlled access garage. Secure canoe/kayak storage. Renters insurance required.



COMMUNITY NAME: Riverfront Landing

YEAR BUILT: 199



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Community Pool | Community Playground | Exercise Room | Basketball Court



SCHOOLS

Elementary: West Hill | Middle/Jr High: Canyon park | High: Bothell



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 Reserved Spaces in Common Garage



HEATING

Electric Wall Units



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2350.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY No Pets



