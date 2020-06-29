Amenities
17426 Bothell Way NE #A301 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bath Bothell Condo! Great location, Great Community! - Spacious 2 Bedroom/1.75 bath + Den, located on the Sammamish River, with direct access to the Burke Gilman and Sammamish River Trail. Hardwood floors, 9ft ceilings, views of the ridge and the river. Bright and sunny corner unit. Nicely updated kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. A chefs dream! Cozy fireplace in living room. Master suite features large soaking tub, shower & walk-in closet. Generous-sized guest bedroom plus 2nd full bath. Separate den would make a great office too. Washer/dryer included. 2 reserved parking spaces in controlled access garage. Secure canoe/kayak storage. Renters insurance required.
COMMUNITY NAME: Riverfront Landing
YEAR BUILT: 199
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Pool | Community Playground | Exercise Room | Basketball Court
SCHOOLS
Elementary: West Hill | Middle/Jr High: Canyon park | High: Bothell
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
2 Reserved Spaces in Common Garage
HEATING
Electric Wall Units
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2350.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY No Pets
