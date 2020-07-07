All apartments in Bothell
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1

12116 Northeast 172nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

12116 Northeast 172nd Place, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 975 sq/ft condo located near 405 exit 22 sits nicely on a private greenbelt in the Woodinview community.

This open concept unit features a gas fireplace and a private deck with outdoor storage. The kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space and is perfect for entertaining a small group. The large master bedroom is complemented with a walk-in closet and a private bath.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Bothell, WA 98011

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: vi1gcgk5r77jgdrd

(RLNE5776364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 have any available units?
12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 have?
Some of 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12116 NE 172nd Pl Apt K202 Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.

