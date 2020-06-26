All apartments in Bothell
1016 215th St SE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1016 215th St SE

1016 215th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1016 215th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1016 215th St SE Available 07/14/20 Recently Updated - Completely remodeled rambler at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Everything has been updated or replaced. This home sits on a large fenced lot surrounded by trees. The kitchen has all new SS appliances and granite counter tops, the family room has a wood burning fireplace, there is a dining room and living room. The master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom that is all new. There are two additional bedrooms and a second completely new bathroom. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4164609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 215th St SE have any available units?
1016 215th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 1016 215th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1016 215th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 215th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1016 215th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 1016 215th St SE offer parking?
No, 1016 215th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1016 215th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 215th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 215th St SE have a pool?
No, 1016 215th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1016 215th St SE have accessible units?
No, 1016 215th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 215th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 215th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 215th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 215th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
