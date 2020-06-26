Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

1016 215th St SE Available 07/14/20 Recently Updated - Completely remodeled rambler at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Everything has been updated or replaced. This home sits on a large fenced lot surrounded by trees. The kitchen has all new SS appliances and granite counter tops, the family room has a wood burning fireplace, there is a dining room and living room. The master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom that is all new. There are two additional bedrooms and a second completely new bathroom. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4164609)