Amenities

granite counters garage media room some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range Property Amenities garage media room

611 213th St SW - (FOR RENT) Don't miss this well kept 4 bedroom home on a Cul-De-Sac. Freshly painted, new carpet and lots of hardwoods. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and granite slab counters, also 6-burner Wolf Gas range. 4th bedroom large enough to be a media room. Gas heat and hot water, also triple car garage. Fenced back yard. No Pets. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4645718)