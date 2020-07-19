All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

611 213th St SW

611 213th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

611 213th Street Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98021
Damson-Logan

Amenities

granite counters
garage
media room
some paid utils
carpet
range
611 213th St SW - (FOR RENT) Don't miss this well kept 4 bedroom home on a Cul-De-Sac. Freshly painted, new carpet and lots of hardwoods. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and granite slab counters, also 6-burner Wolf Gas range. 4th bedroom large enough to be a media room. Gas heat and hot water, also triple car garage. Fenced back yard. No Pets. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4645718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 213th St SW have any available units?
611 213th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 611 213th St SW have?
Some of 611 213th St SW's amenities include granite counters, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 213th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
611 213th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 213th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 611 213th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 611 213th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 611 213th St SW offers parking.
Does 611 213th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 213th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 213th St SW have a pool?
No, 611 213th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 611 213th St SW have accessible units?
No, 611 213th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 611 213th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 213th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 213th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 213th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
