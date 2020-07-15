All apartments in Auburn
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS

1433 8th St NE · (833) 466-7179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-2 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NEELY STATION APARTMENTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Paradise of North Auburn!

Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes. We are conveniently located on the bus line, and just a few minutes from Green River Community College and Boeing! We also have quick access to WA-167 and Hwy 18.

Here at Neely Station our residents enjoy a long list of amenities that will add an exciting twist to your lifestyle. Whether its lounging by the resort style pool, hanging out with friends in the evening by our fire pit, getting a quick workout in by the fitness center, or enjoying the billiards table in the clubhouse, your bound to enjoy yourself. Stop by today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 Pet Deposit (Refundable)
fee: $350-$450 Pet Fee (Non Refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds * Call for Details
Parking Details: Uncovered reserved: $35/month, open lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NEELY STATION APARTMENTS have any available units?
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS has a unit available for $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does NEELY STATION APARTMENTS have?
Some of NEELY STATION APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NEELY STATION APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NEELY STATION APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, NEELY STATION APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does NEELY STATION APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, NEELY STATION APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does NEELY STATION APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NEELY STATION APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NEELY STATION APARTMENTS have a pool?
Yes, NEELY STATION APARTMENTS has a pool.
Does NEELY STATION APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, NEELY STATION APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does NEELY STATION APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NEELY STATION APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
