NEELY STATION APARTMENTS

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 Pet Deposit (Refundable)
fee: $350-$450 Pet Fee (Non Refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
* Call for Details
Parking Details: Uncovered reserved: $35/month, open lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: $20/month