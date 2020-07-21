2260 I St North East

Amenities

Welcome home to this cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Northeast Auburn. Very clean with an open kitchen, dishwasher and spacious living room. Close to 24 hour fitness for a workout or walk to lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared washer and dryer in building with off street parking. Apartment is available ASAP for tenant. Rent is $995/month. There is a $45 application fee for every adult 18 or over. Donât miss out on this opportunity! Please call Judy Comstock of Renters Warehouse at 612-616-3473 to schedule a showing.