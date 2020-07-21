All apartments in Auburn
13616 Se 299th St.

13616 Southeast 299th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13616 Southeast 299th Street, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upstairs of a lovely home in a parklike setting; fully furnished. Feels like you are in the country but close to shopping and close to Hwy 18 for easy access.
Includes utilities and yard care. Garage not included. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13616 Se 299th St. have any available units?
13616 Se 299th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 13616 Se 299th St. currently offering any rent specials?
13616 Se 299th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13616 Se 299th St. pet-friendly?
No, 13616 Se 299th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 13616 Se 299th St. offer parking?
Yes, 13616 Se 299th St. offers parking.
Does 13616 Se 299th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13616 Se 299th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13616 Se 299th St. have a pool?
No, 13616 Se 299th St. does not have a pool.
Does 13616 Se 299th St. have accessible units?
No, 13616 Se 299th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13616 Se 299th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13616 Se 299th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13616 Se 299th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13616 Se 299th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
