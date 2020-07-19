All apartments in Auburn
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:21 PM

1214 Harvey Road

1214 Harvey Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Harvey Rd NE, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This top floor two bedroom one bath unit is conveniently located in a small 12 unit complex. Very close to shopping and the freeways. Has new carpet and freshly painted. Rent is $1250 per month, W/S/G is included in the rent. $300 OFF 1st month rent special, Fully refundable deposit of $600. No Pets and No Smoking. $40 application fee for every person over 18. To schedule a self-showing https://www.bell-anderson.net. For more information contact agomez@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Harvey Road have any available units?
1214 Harvey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 1214 Harvey Road currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Harvey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Harvey Road pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Harvey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1214 Harvey Road offer parking?
No, 1214 Harvey Road does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Harvey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Harvey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Harvey Road have a pool?
No, 1214 Harvey Road does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Harvey Road have accessible units?
No, 1214 Harvey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Harvey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Harvey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Harvey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Harvey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
