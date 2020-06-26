Amenities

11522 SE 316th Place Available 07/01/19 PENDING APPLICATION Lea Hill home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage is AVAIL. July 1st! - PENDING APPLICATION Welcome home to this lovely home. Great Location close to Green River CC, Freeway-Hwy 18 and shopping... The main floor offers a formal living/dining room with vaulted ceilings, a TV room with fireplace, slider to fenced patio area are off breakfast nook/kitchen area - nice corner kitchen area with an island, pantry space and open feeling, laundry room and half bath, Upstairs is the large master suite with walk in closet, full 5 piece bath, two other bedrooms and a jack/jill full bathroom. A two car garage and off street parking. This home is available July 1st, 2018. Please drive by this home, do not enter the property as it is an occupied unit. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 for a private showing.



Sorry no smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis, w/extra deposit $500.00.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 to schedule a showing



