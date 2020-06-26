All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

11522 SE 316th Place

11522 Southeast 316th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11522 Southeast 316th Place, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
11522 SE 316th Place Available 07/01/19 PENDING APPLICATION Lea Hill home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage is AVAIL. July 1st! - PENDING APPLICATION Welcome home to this lovely home. Great Location close to Green River CC, Freeway-Hwy 18 and shopping... The main floor offers a formal living/dining room with vaulted ceilings, a TV room with fireplace, slider to fenced patio area are off breakfast nook/kitchen area - nice corner kitchen area with an island, pantry space and open feeling, laundry room and half bath, Upstairs is the large master suite with walk in closet, full 5 piece bath, two other bedrooms and a jack/jill full bathroom. A two car garage and off street parking. This home is available July 1st, 2018. Please drive by this home, do not enter the property as it is an occupied unit. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 for a private showing.

Sorry no smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis, w/extra deposit $500.00.
Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell: (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2447598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 SE 316th Place have any available units?
11522 SE 316th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 11522 SE 316th Place have?
Some of 11522 SE 316th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 SE 316th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11522 SE 316th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 SE 316th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11522 SE 316th Place is pet friendly.
Does 11522 SE 316th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11522 SE 316th Place offers parking.
Does 11522 SE 316th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11522 SE 316th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 SE 316th Place have a pool?
No, 11522 SE 316th Place does not have a pool.
Does 11522 SE 316th Place have accessible units?
No, 11522 SE 316th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 SE 316th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11522 SE 316th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
