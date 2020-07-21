All apartments in Auburn
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

107 N St. Southeast C

107 N Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

107 N Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
large home with 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath unit (Auburn) - Property Id: 179915

Large brick home in downtown Auburn converted into a triplex. Available 1,660 sq ft. downstairs unit has recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, PLUS gigantic 17' x 27' living room with wood burning fireplace, 10' x 17' kitchen with eating area, and separate interior storage room. Master bedroom is 14' x 16'. 2nd Bedroom is 10.5' x 14' and also includes 17.5' of built-in closet space with floor to ceiling shelves/hanging area. 3rd bedroom is 9' x 10'. New updates throughout unit. Large private fenced back yard with additional large private locking outside storage areas for each unit.

** Full kitchen including refrigerator, microwave,
stove/oven and dishwasher.
** Plenty of parking on property and street.
** Washer and Dryer available on site

Lease Details: Rent is $1500 month.
Security Deposit is $1500.
$150 non-refundable cleaning deposit.
Tenant pays utilities.
Minimum 18-month lease.
Renter's insurance required.
Maximum occupancy of 4 people.
Non-smoking.
No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179915
Property Id 179915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N St. Southeast C have any available units?
107 N St. Southeast C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N St. Southeast C have?
Some of 107 N St. Southeast C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N St. Southeast C currently offering any rent specials?
107 N St. Southeast C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N St. Southeast C pet-friendly?
No, 107 N St. Southeast C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 107 N St. Southeast C offer parking?
Yes, 107 N St. Southeast C offers parking.
Does 107 N St. Southeast C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 N St. Southeast C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N St. Southeast C have a pool?
No, 107 N St. Southeast C does not have a pool.
Does 107 N St. Southeast C have accessible units?
No, 107 N St. Southeast C does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N St. Southeast C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N St. Southeast C has units with dishwashers.
