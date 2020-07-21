107 N St. Southeast C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

large home with 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath unit (Auburn) - Property Id: 179915



Large brick home in downtown Auburn converted into a triplex. Available 1,660 sq ft. downstairs unit has recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, PLUS gigantic 17' x 27' living room with wood burning fireplace, 10' x 17' kitchen with eating area, and separate interior storage room. Master bedroom is 14' x 16'. 2nd Bedroom is 10.5' x 14' and also includes 17.5' of built-in closet space with floor to ceiling shelves/hanging area. 3rd bedroom is 9' x 10'. New updates throughout unit. Large private fenced back yard with additional large private locking outside storage areas for each unit.



** Full kitchen including refrigerator, microwave,

stove/oven and dishwasher.

** Plenty of parking on property and street.

** Washer and Dryer available on site



Lease Details: Rent is $1500 month.

Security Deposit is $1500.

$150 non-refundable cleaning deposit.

Tenant pays utilities.

Minimum 18-month lease.

Renter's insurance required.

Maximum occupancy of 4 people.

Non-smoking.

No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179915

No Pets Allowed



