107 N St. Southeast C

large home with 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath unit (Auburn) - Property Id: 179915
Large brick home in downtown Auburn converted into a triplex. Available 1,660 sq ft. downstairs unit has recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath, PLUS gigantic 17' x 27' living room with wood burning fireplace, 10' x 17' kitchen with eating area, and separate interior storage room. Master bedroom is 14' x 16'. 2nd Bedroom is 10.5' x 14' and also includes 17.5' of built-in closet space with floor to ceiling shelves/hanging area. 3rd bedroom is 9' x 10'. New updates throughout unit. Large private fenced back yard with additional large private locking outside storage areas for each unit.
** Full kitchen including refrigerator, microwave,
stove/oven and dishwasher.
** Plenty of parking on property and street.
** Washer and Dryer available on site
Lease Details: Rent is $1500 month.
Security Deposit is $1500.
$150 non-refundable cleaning deposit.
Tenant pays utilities.
Minimum 18-month lease.
Renter's insurance required.
Maximum occupancy of 4 people.
Non-smoking.
No pets.
No Pets Allowed
