Yorkshire, VA
7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY

7452 Riding Meadow Way · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Location

7452 Riding Meadow Way, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Built in 2015, this end-unit town home is your new home. It's the luxury of a town home without the responsibility of exterior maintenance! Hardwoods throughout with a bright, flowing main level. Gorgeous, open eat-in kitchen with incredible granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. To-ceiling cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a walkout through window paneled door to rear deck. 2 master suites, with carpeted bedrooms with their own full bathrooms and ceiling fans. All closets throughout home have custom shelving units. Lower level family room walks out sliding glass door to rear patio. Fully fenced in rear yard. Affordable HOA and Condo fee provide access to community in ground pool and common areas. Excellent commuter access to Rte. 28 and I-66. Check out our virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5QCqvZtqSS2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY have any available units?
7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
What amenities does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkshire.
Does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY offer parking?
No, 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY has a pool.
Does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

