7452 RIDING MEADOW WAY

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Built in 2015, this end-unit town home is your new home. It's the luxury of a town home without the responsibility of exterior maintenance! Hardwoods throughout with a bright, flowing main level. Gorgeous, open eat-in kitchen with incredible granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. To-ceiling cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a walkout through window paneled door to rear deck. 2 master suites, with carpeted bedrooms with their own full bathrooms and ceiling fans. All closets throughout home have custom shelving units. Lower level family room walks out sliding glass door to rear patio. Fully fenced in rear yard. Affordable HOA and Condo fee provide access to community in ground pool and common areas. Excellent commuter access to Rte. 28 and I-66. Check out our virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5QCqvZtqSS2