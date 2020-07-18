Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

309 Willards Way Available 09/15/20 Great Woods of Tabb Home -

This well maintained home is in the desirable neighborhood of Woods of Tabb, just minutes from Langley AFB and close to shopping and activities. The home features a spacious formal living room and dining room as well as a family room with wood burning fireplace. The large, eat-in kitchen has updated countertops, a deep double sink and tall faucet, refrigerator, gas range and disposal. Upstairs find a spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and bath with double sinks, jetted tub and shower. The laundry area is conveniently located upstairs along with three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The home also includes a two car garage and large back yard with deck. The entire house has all new flooring. Vinyl planking in downstairs, new carpet upstairs, and new vinyl added in bathrooms, and laundry. All walls and trim have been freshly painted. Enjoy great Tabb schools in a friendly neighborhood with ponds, athletic fields, playground, basketball court and tennis courts. Pets considered. No smoking please.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4052602)