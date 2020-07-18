All apartments in York County
Home
/
York County, VA
/
309 Willards Way
Last updated July 17 2020

309 Willards Way

309 Willards Way · (757) 504-2048
Location

309 Willards Way, York County, VA 23693

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 309 Willards Way · Avail. Sep 15

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2232 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
309 Willards Way Available 09/15/20 Great Woods of Tabb Home -
This well maintained home is in the desirable neighborhood of Woods of Tabb, just minutes from Langley AFB and close to shopping and activities. The home features a spacious formal living room and dining room as well as a family room with wood burning fireplace. The large, eat-in kitchen has updated countertops, a deep double sink and tall faucet, refrigerator, gas range and disposal. Upstairs find a spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and bath with double sinks, jetted tub and shower. The laundry area is conveniently located upstairs along with three additional bedrooms and a full bath. The home also includes a two car garage and large back yard with deck. The entire house has all new flooring. Vinyl planking in downstairs, new carpet upstairs, and new vinyl added in bathrooms, and laundry. All walls and trim have been freshly painted. Enjoy great Tabb schools in a friendly neighborhood with ponds, athletic fields, playground, basketball court and tennis courts. Pets considered. No smoking please.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4052602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

