5505 Standing Oaks Place

Welcome Home!!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath home in Woodlake is a renters dream. - Perfect family home in the always sought after neighborhood of Woodlake on a cul-de-sac, covered country front porch with a porch swing and a fully fenced back yard and that's not all..........you will feel right at home the minute you walk in the front door this light and bright home features all new double paned windows, wood flooring in the foyer, half bath, extra large family room and formal dining room. The kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space, a pantry, breakfast nook with bay windows and ceramic tile flooring. From the kitchen step down into the huge living room with gorgeous carpeting, a wood burning fire place, bay windows and a door to the deck and large fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find four very large bedrooms the master suite features a large master bath with a skylight for extra natural lighting and a walk in closet. Second floor also features a hall bath with a skylight plus a walk up attic for storage. This is a must see home that will rent quickly.



