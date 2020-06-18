All apartments in Woodlake
5505 Standing Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Standing Oak Place, Woodlake, VA 23112
Woodlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Welcome Home!!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath home in Woodlake is a renters dream. - Perfect family home in the always sought after neighborhood of Woodlake on a cul-de-sac, covered country front porch with a porch swing and a fully fenced back yard and that's not all..........you will feel right at home the minute you walk in the front door this light and bright home features all new double paned windows, wood flooring in the foyer, half bath, extra large family room and formal dining room. The kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space, a pantry, breakfast nook with bay windows and ceramic tile flooring. From the kitchen step down into the huge living room with gorgeous carpeting, a wood burning fire place, bay windows and a door to the deck and large fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find four very large bedrooms the master suite features a large master bath with a skylight for extra natural lighting and a walk in closet. Second floor also features a hall bath with a skylight plus a walk up attic for storage. This is a must see home that will rent quickly.

(RLNE4217552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Standing Oaks Place have any available units?
5505 Standing Oaks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlake, VA.
What amenities does 5505 Standing Oaks Place have?
Some of 5505 Standing Oaks Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Standing Oaks Place currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Standing Oaks Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Standing Oaks Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Standing Oaks Place is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Standing Oaks Place offer parking?
No, 5505 Standing Oaks Place does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Standing Oaks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Standing Oaks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Standing Oaks Place have a pool?
Yes, 5505 Standing Oaks Place has a pool.
Does 5505 Standing Oaks Place have accessible units?
No, 5505 Standing Oaks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Standing Oaks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Standing Oaks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Standing Oaks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Standing Oaks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
