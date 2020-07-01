/
64 Apartments for rent in Woodlake, VA📍
Woodlake
15006 Walnut Bend
15006 Walnut Bend Road, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2700 sqft
15006 Walnut Bend Available 08/01/20 ULTRA CHIC MIDLOTHIAN HOME IN WOODLAKE - *15006 Walnut Bend Road in Woodlake *2700 s.f., 4 bedroom, 2.
Woodlake
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlake
7926 Featherchase Ct
7926 Featherchase Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2028 sqft
Ashbrook (Midlothian) 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2028 sf Transitional with Stainless Steel Appliances and Fenced-in Backyard! - Terrific Ashbrook Community and wonderful Chesterfield schools; Clover Hill Elementary, Swift Creek Middle, and Cosby High.
Bandermill
13641 Baycraft Terrace
13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled
Bandermill
3803 Timber Ridge Road
3803 Timber Ridge Road, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2278 sqft
This home is located in a sought after neighborhood with a park like setting and a freshly painted exterior , new roof and new windows. If you love nature you will appreciate the natural landscape (which landlord maintains) and walking paths.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlake
Verified
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1551 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Livingston Apartment Flats in Chesterfield County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
Bandermill
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
Verified
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
12109 Southernbelle Court
12109 Southernbelle Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1008 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Rancher in Midlothian Ready NOW! - Great, updated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Midlothian available NOW! Conveniently located off of Hull Street Road with quick access to Route 288, Powhite Parkway, Genito Road,
7919 Nashua Drive
7919 Nashua Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1742 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom by Woodlake! - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom has everything you need to make it your next home. You're greeted with a spacious covered porch overlooking a large front yard and driveway.
4500 Sunfield PL
4500 Sunfield Place, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1056 sqft
3 BR 2 Full Bath Rancher - Clifton Farms - Great County Living with 3 Bedrooms and a 2 Full Bath Rancher with a Full Country Porch to Sit Out and Enjoy Drinking your Morning Coffee every day.
1111 Briars Court, #402
1111 Briars Court, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1718 sqft
Your not renting a Condo, you are renting a LIFESTYLE - This jaw dropping condo is set in the Westwood Village of Charter Colony, the views of the morning sunrise from your third level deck and the Friday evening concerts are just scratching the
Bandermill
2504 Carriage Creek Court
2504 Carriage Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1256 sqft
2504 Carriage Creek Court Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch in Brandermill - Available approximately 9/5/2020, this cozy home nestled on a private lot on a quiet cul-de-sac has everything you've been looking for.
Rockwood
2412 Sunset Hills Terr.
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1644 sqft
2412 Sunset Hills Terr. Available 08/07/20 Available around August 7th! 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single-family home located in the quiet Brandon subdivision, off of Courthouse Rd.
511 Old Hundred Road
511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2448 sqft
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade
Bandermill
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.
13707 Village View Dr
13707 Village View Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
13707 Village View Dr Available 09/04/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian - Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian.
1403 Paigewood Ct
1403 Paigewood Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2344 sqft
1403 Paigewood Ct Available 08/01/20 Midlothian- Contemporary Home 4 bedrooms 3 baths, available mid june, $2350.00 - Contemporary Home, Florida Room, 2 car garage, automatic openers, huge deck with built in picnic table.
7501 Winning Colors Ct
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
Chesterfield - Southside - Deer Run - Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot. Hardwood downstairs, vaulted family room , large rear deck with privacy fence for entertaining, brick patio, ceiling fans.
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek.
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
7306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.
2923 Timbercrest Court
2923 Timbercrest Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher in Claredon Subdivision with huge fenced in back yard, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tile flooring in bathrooms, and a large living room.
11401 Sunfield Dr
11401 Sunfield Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1246 sqft
Single Family Ranch Available NOW in Midlothian!!!!! - 3 bedroom 1.
