Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

This is a charming and bright 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo with a balcony of the living room. Great location, next to Fairfax Hospital and near Tyson Corner; close to 495. Condo includes all utilities (gas, electric & water). Large community pool with children pool. Playground, basketball and tennis courts. NO PETS & NO SMOKING!!